Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Down 16.0% in July

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,840,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 21,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
GILD opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 206.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.