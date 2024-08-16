Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Down 16.0% in July

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,840,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 21,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 206.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

