Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Cormark

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a C$1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.50. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Global Atomic Price Performance

Global Atomic stock opened at C$1.30 on Wednesday. Global Atomic has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$3.91. The firm has a market cap of C$294.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.69.

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Atomic had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 182.98%. The business had revenue of C$0.27 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Atomic

Global Atomic Company Profile

In other Global Atomic news, Director Dean Ronald Chambers purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,900.00. 10.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

Featured Articles

