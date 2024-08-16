Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.53, but opened at $33.14. Global-E Online shares last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 184,867 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.
Institutional Trading of Global-E Online
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 37,821 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Stock Up 2.4 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.10.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.