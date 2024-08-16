Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Stock Holdings Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -205.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

