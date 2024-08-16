GlobalData (LON:DATA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $218.30

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.30 ($2.79) and traded as low as GBX 217 ($2.77). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.78), with a volume of 535,121 shares trading hands.

GlobalData Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 218.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 207.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,535.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Get GlobalData alerts:

GlobalData Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. GlobalData’s payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.