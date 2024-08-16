Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $611-617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.37 million. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.89.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.18.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

