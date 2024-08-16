Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.93

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 24538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gogo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gogo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

