Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $42.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.30.

GLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLNG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golar LNG Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $5,805,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 27.9% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 289,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,048 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 172.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Golar LNG has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $36.52.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.