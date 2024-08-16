Golar LNG Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Golar LNG has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golar LNG to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Golar LNG stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

