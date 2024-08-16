Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 206.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 26,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

