Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Insider Buys £9,120 in Stock

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) insider Gary Bullard bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 456 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £9,120 ($11,644.54).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Gary Bullard bought 3,000 shares of Gooch & Housego stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 550 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,067.42).

Gooch & Housego Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of GHH opened at GBX 460 ($5.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.18 million, a PE ratio of 9,200.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 486.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 529.67. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 434.15 ($5.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 685.66 ($8.75).

Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend

About Gooch & Housego

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26,000.00%.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

