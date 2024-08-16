Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.11

Shares of Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.11 and traded as low as C$14.11. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$14.14, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Goodfellow Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$120.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.50.
Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$140.33 million during the quarter. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 2.65%.
About Goodfellow
Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.
