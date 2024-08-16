Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVYGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Gravity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42. Gravity has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Gravity by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Gravity by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gravity by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.