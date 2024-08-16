Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Gravity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42. Gravity has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Gravity by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Gravity by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gravity by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

