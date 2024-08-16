Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Trading 0.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4266 per share. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

