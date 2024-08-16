Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,559 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 412,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 24,517 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,679,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

