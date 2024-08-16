Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 212.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,493,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,350 shares of company stock valued at $34,147,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.16.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.94.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

