Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 191,663 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 571.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,691 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.02 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also

