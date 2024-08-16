Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $245,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 94,061 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

View Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.