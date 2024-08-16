Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $258,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $333.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.44. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

