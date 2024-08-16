Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $34,000 in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Nine Energy Service as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NINE. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,313,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 209,407 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 352.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

NYSE:NINE opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.42.

Insider Activity at Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

In other Nine Energy Service news, major shareholder William Monroe bought 152,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $222,852.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,152,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,852.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,413,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,211 and have sold 32,036 shares valued at $45,697. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.