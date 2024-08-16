Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $57.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

