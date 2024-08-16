Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $129.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,872 shares of company stock worth $19,992,573. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.