Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $56,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 164.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $112.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 433.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,956,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,435. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

