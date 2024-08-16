Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 587 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE LW opened at $61.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average is $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

