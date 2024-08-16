Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

