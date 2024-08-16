Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,507,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.