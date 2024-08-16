Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01). 53,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 339,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £10.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.88.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

Greencoat Renewables Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.