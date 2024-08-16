Greggs (LON:GRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,196.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,196 ($40.81) and last traded at GBX 3,158 ($40.32), with a volume of 110010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,120 ($39.84).

Several analysts have weighed in on GRG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($42.65) to GBX 3,600 ($45.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($42.58) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,356.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,903.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,826.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Greggs’s payout ratio is 4,850.75%.

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie bought 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,846 ($36.34) per share, with a total value of £1,650.68 ($2,107.61). Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

