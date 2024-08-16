Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives $80.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEF. Bank of America upgraded Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Greif Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Greif has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 27,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 162,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

