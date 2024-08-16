Griid Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI) Announces Earnings Results

Griid Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.

Griid Infrastructure Price Performance

GRDI stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07. Griid Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griid Infrastructure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Griid Infrastructure stock. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Private Client Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Griid Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Griid Infrastructure Company Profile

Griid Infrastructure Inc operates as a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company in North America. The company owns and operates a portfolio of energy infrastructure and data centers. It also engages in bitcoin mining operation, which operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

