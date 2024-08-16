Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Raised to $285.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $351.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $228.84 and a 12 month high of $373.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.71.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,203,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 14.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

