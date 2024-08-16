GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRWG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 500,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 42,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GRWG stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, President Michael Salaman acquired 85,301 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $160,365.88. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,425,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,706.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Salaman acquired 85,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $160,365.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,425,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,706.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darren Lampert acquired 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $160,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,518,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,629.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

