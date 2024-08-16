Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $935.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $989.9 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HALO. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $3,421,384. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

