Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) fell 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.75 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). 145,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 140,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Hardide Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.83.

About Hardide

Hardide plc engages in the manufacturing and sale of advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, oil and gas, power generation, industrial, aerospace, flow control, and precision engineering.

