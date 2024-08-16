HC Wainwright Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acrivon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

ACRV stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $223.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRV. Sands Capital Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 2,122,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 948,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 351,397 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

