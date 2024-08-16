HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI)

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spectral AI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectral AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Spectral AI alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDAI. Northland Capmk raised Spectral AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Spectral AI in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Spectral AI Trading Up 4.4 %

Spectral AI stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Spectral AI has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDAI. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spectral AI in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spectral AI in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Spectral AI in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Spectral AI by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 141,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spectral AI

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.