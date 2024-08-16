HC Wainwright Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLSD. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLSD

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $78.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.43. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 314,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.