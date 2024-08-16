HC Wainwright Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.67). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($11.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($10.32) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($9.21) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANAB. Truist Financial upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of ANAB opened at $32.45 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The business had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 446,372 shares during the period.

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

