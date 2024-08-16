HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Artelo Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.59). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Artelo Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.43. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

