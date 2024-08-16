HC Wainwright Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64).

LXEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LXEO stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,298,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,955,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $9,342,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,364,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 210,047 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lexeo Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $57,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Stories

