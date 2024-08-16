HC Wainwright Weighs in on Revolution Medicines, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Revolution Medicines in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.77). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVMD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $774,515.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,822.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,077. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

