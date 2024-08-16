Head-To-Head Analysis: Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marin Software and Gravity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and Gravity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $16.86 million 0.44 -$21.92 million ($6.26) -0.38 Gravity $680.35 billion 0.00 $105.61 million $13.23 4.78

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -86.85% -62.66% -44.74% Gravity 16.96% 46.65% 36.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gravity beats Marin Software on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

