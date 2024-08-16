Head to Head Comparison: Jaguar Mining (JAGGD) versus The Competition

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) is one of 110 public companies in the “Metal Mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Jaguar Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Jaguar Mining pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal Mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 83.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Jaguar Mining is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jaguar Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining Competitors 1189 2565 3118 120 2.31

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Metal Mining” companies have a potential upside of 32.51%. Given Jaguar Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jaguar Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Jaguar Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $97.23 million -$150,000.00 6.00 Jaguar Mining Competitors $6.78 billion $973.46 million -4.10

Jaguar Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.2% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80% Jaguar Mining Competitors -84.86% -3.70% -3.47%

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

