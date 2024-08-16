Head to Head Comparison: PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) versus Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) and Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 11.53, indicating that its share price is 1,053% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and Coloured Ties Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources 26.50% 24.03% 13.59% Coloured Ties Capital N/A -65.70% -55.93%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources $143.35 million 1.60 $28.10 million $14.64 8.77 Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A $3.02 million ($0.49) -0.41

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and Coloured Ties Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PrimeEnergy Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Coloured Ties Capital. Coloured Ties Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PrimeEnergy Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PrimeEnergy Resources and Coloured Ties Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources beats Coloured Ties Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Coloured Ties Capital

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium belt comprises 108 claims located southwest of Val-d'Or, Canada. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc. in November 2021. Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

