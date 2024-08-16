Head to Head Comparison: Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) & TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and TruBridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $1.16 million 4.57 -$6.66 million N/A N/A TruBridge $336.56 million 0.57 -$44.76 million ($3.53) -3.59

Recruiter.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TruBridge.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TruBridge 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and TruBridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

TruBridge has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Given TruBridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TruBridge is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and TruBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group N/A -268.01% -47.34% TruBridge -15.27% 8.44% 4.09%

Risk & Volatility

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruBridge has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of TruBridge shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TruBridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TruBridge beats Recruiter.com Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company is based in Bristol, Connecticut.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

