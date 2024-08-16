Head to Head Comparison: Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) & Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) and Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and Shaftesbury Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $264.08 million 3.54 $52.69 million $1.73 22.53 Shaftesbury Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Shaftesbury Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

50.0% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Saul Centers and Shaftesbury Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.49% 16.65% 2.71% Shaftesbury Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Saul Centers and Shaftesbury Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shaftesbury Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Saul Centers presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.60%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Shaftesbury Capital.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Shaftesbury Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Company’s property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown, together with holdings in Fitzrovia. Our properties are close to the main West End Underground stations and transport hubs for the Elizabeth Line. Shaftesbury Capital shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") (primary) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") (secondary) and the A2X (secondary).

