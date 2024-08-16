Head-To-Head Contrast: Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) & Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Vita Coco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola FEMSA and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola FEMSA N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco 11.05% 27.42% 19.66%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola FEMSA N/A N/A N/A $11.57 0.76 Vita Coco $500.02 million 2.91 $46.63 million $0.92 27.89

This table compares Coca-Cola FEMSA and Vita Coco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Coca-Cola FEMSA. Coca-Cola FEMSA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vita Coco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coca-Cola FEMSA and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola FEMSA 0 0 0 0 N/A Vita Coco 0 4 4 0 2.50

Vita Coco has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.91%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Coca-Cola FEMSA.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Coca-Cola FEMSA on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks. It provides a portfolio of products through retail outlets, wholesale supermarkets, retailers, points-of-sale outlets, and home delivery. In addition, the company distributes and sells Heineken, Estrella Galicia, and Therezópolis beer products in its Brazilian territories. It operates in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

