Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,883,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $13,038,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1,749.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 919,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 869,631 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOC opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

