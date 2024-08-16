Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CRO Yuval Harry Sells 2,958 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CRO Yuval Harry sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $54,693.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,527.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yuval Harry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Yuval Harry sold 1,419 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $25,740.66.

On Friday, May 24th, Yuval Harry sold 14,995 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $272,309.20.

Hippo Stock Performance

HIPO opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.16). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 57.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hippo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hippo by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 326,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 144,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hippo during the second quarter worth about $629,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Further Reading

