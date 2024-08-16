HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

HireQuest has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. HireQuest has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ HQI opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.48 million, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.03. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HireQuest will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Friday, July 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HQI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,846,658.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,650 shares of company stock worth $156,246. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.